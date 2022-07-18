Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck's Wedding: Inside Pics And A Peek At The Bride's Gown

Jennifer Lopez with Ben Affleck. (courtesy: chrisappleton1)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck got married this weekend in Las Vegas. The actress surprised her fans by announcing the news in her newsletter On the JLo. Now, hairstylist Chris Appletown has offered a glimpse of her wedding gown on his Instagram handle. Also, he shared an adorable selfie of the newlyweds on his Instagram stories. In the video, the hairstylist can be heard asking the singer about how she is feeling. Jennifer replies, "I'm feeling amazing. I'm so excited". She adds, "I'v had this dress for so many years, I've been saving it, saving it, saving it, and now I'm finally wearing it...on my wedding day". Sharing the post, he captioned the video as, "Last minute feelings before the wedding".

Chris Appleton also shared a selfie of the newlyweds on his Instagram handle that shows the newlyweds in white outfits. Ben Affleck looks dapper in a white tuxedo with a black bowtie, while Jennifer is wearing a white gown featuring a boatneck.

Here have a look:

"So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben's closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we'll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end, it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last." Jennifer Lopez wrote in her On the JLo newsletter, as per People Magazine.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck co-starred in Gigli.