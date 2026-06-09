Jennifer Lopez Jokes About Sand-Filled Bikini During <i>Office Romance</i> Shoot

Jennifer Lopez nearly experienced a wardrobe malfunction while filming a playful beach scene for Netflix's upcoming romantic comedy Office Romance alongside co-star Brett Goldstein. The actress, who stars as airline CEO Jackie Cruz in the film, was spotted lounging on the beach in a brown string bikini during a scene with Goldstein's character, Daniel Blanchflower.

At one point, Lopez appeared to adjust one of the strings on her bikini bottoms before brushing sand off herself.

“My god, I have so much sand in my butt!” Lopez joked on set. She then added with a laugh, “If you turn me over you could tell time.”

In Office Romance, Lopez plays a successful airline executive and pilot who falls for her company's newly hired in-house lawyer, portrayed by Goldstein.

The pair's on-screen chemistry has attracted attention beyond the film. According to a source cited by Page Six, Lopez and Goldstein shared an “undeniable chemistry” while filming but maintained a professional relationship throughout production.

“They tried to keep things low-key during the months while filming but flirted here and there on set, and they definitely had a strong connection,” the source explained.

The insider further claimed that the two appeared particularly close during the film's wrap party, adding that “everyone saw them getting very cozy together and it was obvious they were into each other.”

Lopez and Goldstein also sparked speculation when they attended the Broadway hit Oh, Mary! together in New York City.

Speaking at Netflix's 2026 Upfront presentation in May, Lopez praised her co-star and reflected on their connection while making the film.

“It just grew as we did the film together,” she told People. “I expected more of a rough guy, but you get this kind, gentle but also very smart person that is so charming. That was a surprise, I think.”

Despite the ongoing rumors, Lopez shut down suggestions that the pair was romantically involved. During an appearance on NBC's Today, host Savannah Guthrie asked Lopez about speculation surrounding her relationship with the Ted Lasso star.

“There's never a time when I'm seen with somebody or working with somebody where they don't try to put me with the person,” Lopez said. “It happens all the time. Doesn't make it true.”

When asked directly whether she was dating Goldstein in real life, Lopez simply responded, “Not dating”.