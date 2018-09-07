Jennifer Kendall's Pic On Karan Kapoor's Instagram Is The True Blue Flashback We Live For

Karan Kapoor Instagrammed this photo (courtesy karankapoor_photographer)

Karan Kapoor, who is the middle child of Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal's three children, made the best ever use of Flashback Friday and we love it so much! Karan Kapoor, who is a celebrated photographer, dug out a priceless piece of throwback gold on Jennifer Kendal's death anniversary and shared it with his Instafam. Sharing a photo of his mother - actress Jennifer Kendal - Karan Kapoor appears to have deliberately kept the caption simple and plain as he knew the photo would do the talking. "Remember my mom, 1984?" he wrote. Jennifer Kendal, a celebrated theatre actress, who also worked in films with Shashi Kapoor, died on September 7, 1984. Today marks her 34th death anniversary.

While Karan Kapoor has also tagged his siblings Karan Kapoor and Sanjana Kapoor to the post, it seems that the little Kapoor in the picture is Karan Kapoor himself. Of Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal's three children, Kunal Kapoor is his elder brother and Sanjana Kapoor is Karan Kapoor's younger sister. Shashi Kapoor and Jennifer Kendal fell in love after they started performing as part of the Shakespeareana Company, founded by Jennifer's parents. They married in 1958.

Meanwhile, comments remembering Jennifer Kendal have poured in on Karan Kapoor's Instagram. "How can we forget, amazing lady and amazing picture," wrote a user while another added: "Such a sweet picture. Jennifer ma'am can never be forgotten. May her soul rest in peace". "Amazing photo! Perfectly captured her unforgettable radiance and smile... breathtakingly beautiful inside and out, your Mama. Loved her to bits. As for that swooning cherub, what a pose!" wrote an acquaintance.

Karan Kapoor often surprises his Instafam with stunning posts but he hardly ever features in them. Hence, we were delighted when he shared a rare selfie with his daughter Aliya from England earlier and wrote: "Great day with Aliya, Zak and family. What a summer!" He is married to Lorna Kapoor - the couple are parents to a daughter named Aliya and son Zak.

Karan Kapoor was an absolute heartthrob in the Eighties - he was particularly famous for the Bombay Dyeing advertisements. He switched to films after starting his career as a model but he could never make it big as an actor and moved to London where he became a photographer. Juhi Chawla in 1986 film Sultanat marked his acting debut in a full-fledged role. In 1978, Karan Kapoor featured with his parents and his siblings in Shyam Benegal's critically acclaimed film Junoon. He also had a brief role in Shashi Kapoor-produced 36 Chowringhee Lane (1981). Karan Kapoor's resume also includes the British TV show The Jewel In The Crown, which aired in 1984.