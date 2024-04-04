Jaya Bachchan Says Husband Amitabh Bachchan Is Her Best Friend: 'I Don't Hide Anything From Him'

Image was posted on X. (courtesy: )

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda has concluded the second season of her podcast, What The Hell Navya, where she, along with her mother Shweta Bachchan and grandmother Jaya Bachchan, delve into various topics, including relationships and friendships. Navya Naveli Nanda dropped the final episode's teaser on her Instagram handle and it's all things fun. In the clip, the trio delved into the dynamics of friendship intertwined with romance. Sharing the teaser on her social media, Navya captioned, "And we wrap up Season 2's final episode by asking – Are friends forever? The trio on friendships and more. Tune in tomorrow at 7 pm!"

The video began with Navya posing a thought-provoking question on the podcast, asking, "If two people are just friends, is it correct to put romance in between a friendship?" Jaya shared her perspective by stating, "My closest friends are inside my house. It's true, my husband (Amitabh Bachchan) is my best friend. I don't hide anything from him." Navya responded with an affectionate 'aww' to her grandmother's statement.

Navya Naveli Nanda shared a humorous anecdote and said, "When Nani's friends come over, they get to talk to her in a certain way that we can't talk to her in. And, I find it so funny because they tick her off in certain things."

Shweta Bachchan also chimed in, expressing her viewpoint, “I don't know why everyone likes to say, ‘my daughter is my best friend' or ‘my son is my best friend'.” Jaya interjected, questioning, "Why can't your children be your friends?" Shweta clarified her stance, stating, "We are not friends. You are my mother, there are certain lines that I cannot cross with you. My children are my children and my friends are my friends."

The video ended with Navya adding her perspective, noting, "Now you are a parent and she is a parent. So you both can be friends.”