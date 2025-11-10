Jaya Bachchan Joins Family In Securing Delhi High Court Protection Of Personality Rights

Jaya Bachchan has secured legal protection over her personality rights after the Delhi High Court passed injunction orders against unauthorised use of her name, image, and likeness.

Jaya Bachchan's Petition

According to a report by Bar and Bench, Jaya Bachchan approached the Delhi High Court seeking relief against multiple social media accounts, websites, and e-commerce platforms accused of misusing her persona for profit.

Her petition highlighted how certain online entities were selling merchandise featuring her photographs, creating AI-generated videos, and circulating other unauthorised content in her name.

Senior Advocate Sandeep Sethi, appearing for Jaya Bachchan along with a team from Anand and Naik Advocates, presented examples of infringing websites and YouTube channels that exploited her identity. After reviewing the material, Justice Arora issued injunction orders restraining the infringing parties from continuing such activities.

The court also directed major technology and e-commerce companies including Google, YouTube, Meta, Amazon, and eBay-named as defendants in the suit-to cooperate in identifying and restricting violators.

These platforms were asked to submit relevant Basic Subscriber Information (BSI) details of the accused entities to aid enforcement.

Poster Of 'Abhimaan' Not Part Of Injunction

While granting wide protection to Jaya Bachchan's personality, the Court made a distinction regarding a company selling posters of the 1973 film Abhimaan, starring Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan. Justice Arora clarified that this instance did not qualify as a violation since the copyright of the film lies with its producer.

Amitabh Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Abhishek Bachchan had earlier secured similar injunctions to prevent the unauthorised use of their identities.

This latest order adds to a growing list of celebrities-including Karan Johar, Hrithik Roshan, Kumar Sanu, Asha Bhosle, Akkineni Nagarjuna, and spiritual leader Sri Sri Ravi Shankar-who have moved courts to safeguard their personality rights.

