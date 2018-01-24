Jaya Bachchan Invited Some Of Bollywood's Most Talented Women To Dinner

Last evening was perfect REWARD When Jaya bachan ji invited us for a lovely dinner - what an inspiring energy I had around me with such lovely ladies One beautiful conversation I would like to share When Vidya Balan Mam asked me "how does it feel to win awards " I said - " I don't think I have still realised what I have got " then Jaya ji sweetly said " yes never realise it " and I am holding on to that thought forever -- #keepworkinghard #justbehonest #grattitude #kausarmunir #seemapahwa #jayabachchan #kokodiaries

