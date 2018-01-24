Jaya Bachchan Invited Some Of Bollywood's Most Talented Women To Dinner

Highlights
- Thank you, for a wonderful evening full of laughter: Swara Bhaskar
- Meher Vij shared what Jaya Bachchan advised her after Filmfare win
- Konkona Sen Sharma and Alankrita Srivastava were also there
Take a look at Meher Vij's post here:
Last evening was perfect REWARD When Jaya bachan ji invited us for a lovely dinner - what an inspiring energy I had around me with such lovely ladies One beautiful conversation I would like to share When Vidya Balan Mam asked me "how does it feel to win awards " I said - " I don't think I have still realised what I have got " then Jaya ji sweetly said " yes never realise it " and I am holding on to that thought forever -- #keepworkinghard #justbehonest #grattitude #kausarmunir #seemapahwa #jayabachchan #kokodiaries
Though Jaya Bachchan has taken a sabbatical of sorts, the other three actors in the Bachchan family are quite actively making films. Amitaabh Bachchan is making Thugs Of Hindostan for Yash Raj Films and will later shoot for Karan Johar's trilogy, titled Brahmastra. Her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and is filming Fanne Khan. Abhishek Bachchan dropped out of JP Dutta's Paltan and has reportedly signed up for Sahir Ludhianvi's biopic.