Jaya Bachchan Invited Some Of Bollywood's Most Talented Women To Dinner

Actress politician Jaya Bachchan recently hosted a dinner for some of her Bollywood colleagues including Vidya Balan, Swara Bhaskar, Konkona Sen Sharma,director Alankrita Srivastava,actress Meher Vij,director Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, actress Seema Bhargava Pahwa, producer Shrishti Behl, lyricist Kausar Munir and television producer Nasreen Munni Kabir. Jaya Bachchan's niece-in-law Tillotama Shome was also in attendance (Tillotama is married to Kunal Ross, who is Jaya Bachchan's sister's son). Meher shared a group picture on Instagram and shared what Jaya Bachchan advised her after she won Filmfare's Best Supporting Actress prize. Swara posted the same picture on her Instagram page and captioned it: "Really the most perfect way to celebrate Basant Panchami, Saraswati Puja. Thank you, Jaya ma'am, for a wonderful evening full of laughter, conversation, stories and old and new friends."Take a look at Meher Vij's post here: Jaya Bachchan was last seen in a cameo in R Balki'swith her husband Amitabh Bachchan. Jaya Bachchan, whose film credits includes titles such asand, features in few films nowadays. But she's kept her association with the film industry and is often spotted at awards shows and other Bollywood events.Though Jaya Bachchan has taken a sabbatical of sorts, the other three actors in the Bachchan family are quite actively making films. Amitaabh Bachchan is makingfor Yash Raj Films and will later shoot for Karan Johar's trilogy, titled. Her daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was last seen inand is filming. Abhishek Bachchan dropped out of JP Dutta'sand has reportedly signed up for Sahir Ludhianvi's biopic.