Jawan Women With Director Atlee In A BTS Picture. MIA - Nayanthara

Jawan Women are soaring high as Shah Rukh Khan's movie opened to stellar reviews and bumper box office collection. The movie has a solid female cast. Starting with Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone (in a cameo role) Sanya Malhotra, TV star Ridhi Dogra, Priyamani, singer-actor Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, Girija Oak, Lehar Khan and Aaliyah Qureishi play pivotal characters in the movie. Sanjeeta Bhattacharya, who plays Helena in the movie, shared some BTS pictures on her Instagram on Saturday. The first frame is a blockbuster one where the "Jawan girls" can be seen with the captain of the ship Atlee. Sanjeeta also shared a few selfies from the sets. Wondering what she did in between the scenes? She gave a glimpse of that too. Sharing pictures of herself sleeping on the sets, Sanjeeta wrote in the caption, "The 6 and the captain of this ship who envisioned us, Swipe to see Helena serving lewks, which can be exhausting, so she napped a lot huihuihui."

Earlier, Sanjeeta shared pictures with Atlee, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra from the special screening of Jawan. In a long note, she shared how she ended up with this role. Sanjeeta wrote in the caption, "Never in my wildest dreams had I imagined that I'd be watching myself on screen in a theatre, doing anything other than singing. Or even dancing. But ACTING? Lol no WAY! Thank you for bringing out this absolute badass side of me that I didn't know existed!@castingchhabra Thank for recognising that, who would've thought! You weave magic! @atlee47 I'm so incredibly grateful for you. Overwhelmed is an understatement. You are so gifted and I can't wait to watch you shine even brighter! Thank you for this life-changing opportunity and your trust in me. Love, Helena- "The Techie"

Sanjeeta, who has featured in web-series like Feels Like Ishq and The Broken News, in an interview with Outlook, revealed how she got the role in Jawan and said, "I was in Kolkata for my concert when I received a call for Jawan. A week later, in Mumbai, I auditioned nonchalantly without knowing much about the project. Soon I was told that I'd gotten through and the protagonist was Shah Rukh Khan. I couldn't believe what I was hearing! It was a truly surreal moment."

Jawan opened to stellar reviews. Film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film a 3.5 star rating in his review for NDTV and he wrote, "Jawan hits the bull's eye both as a movie that is out to entertain and a vehicle that demonstrates the power of a superstar endowed with a voice that is anything but ordinary. It manifests itself as much on the screen as it does outside its fictive confines."