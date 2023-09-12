Jawan Reviewed By Shekhar Kapur: 'The Audience Response To Shah Rukh Khan Is Overwhelming'

Screengrab from Jawan trailer. (Courtesy: RedChilliesEntertainment)

Shah Rukh Khan's film Jawan has been receiving big love from critics and industry veterans alike. The latest one to join the bandwagon is filmmaker Shekhar Kapur. The Mr. India director reviewed the film on X (previously known as Twitter) and tagging Shah Rukh Khan wrote, "If this guy even read a telephone directory, I would get up and cheer' A fan exclaimed loudly as Shah Rukh Khan came on screen, watching #Jawan in Leicester Sq in London .. the whole audience seem to agree ..The audience response to Shah Rukh Khan is overwhelming ."

While we await SRK's response to the tweet, see what Shekhar Kapur posted:

Earlier in the day, Akshay Kumar shared a news article about Jawan's box office success on his X profile (earlier known as Twitter). He wrote, "What massive success! Congratulations my Jawan Pathaan Shah Rukh Khan. Our films are back and how." Of course, Shah Rukh Khan replied to Akshay Kumar. He wrote, "Aap ne dua maangi na hum sab ke liye toh kaise khaali jayegi. All the best and stay healthy Khiladi! Love u (It's because of your wishes for all of us, they had to come true)."

Besides Bollywood films, actors from across the south are also congratulating SRK. Mahesh Babu wrote, "Jawan... Blockbuster cinema... Atlee Sir delivers king-size entertainment with the King himself! Comes up with his career's best film... The aura, charisma and screen presence of Shah Rukh Khan are unmatched... He's on fire here. Jawan will break his records... How cool is that! The stuff of the legends."

Thank u so much. Everyone is so thrilled you liked it. Big love to you and family. Very encouraging to hear your kind words. Will keep working harder now to entertain. Love you my friend. https://t.co/won5gxilR7 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 8, 2023

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan was released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. Jawan has managed to impress the audience and critics alike.