Jawan Box Office Day 11 Collection: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is Unstoppable At Rs 477 Crore

Shah Rukh Khan'sJawan is unstoppable. The film continues to rule our hearts and the box office. On its second Sunday [Day 11] in theatres, Jawan minted a total of Rs 36.50 crore, out of which Rs 34.50 crore came from the Hindi version, reported Sacnilk. While the overall collection of Jawan at the Indian box office stands at Rs 477.28 crore, the contribution from the Hindi belt is approximately Rs 430.68 crore. With this, the Atlee directorial became the fastest film to move past the Rs 400 crore milestone in the Hindi belt alone.

Shah Rukh Khan broke his own record as the crown was earlier owned by the actor's blockbuster offering Pathaan. According to trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Pathaan and Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 entered the Rs 400 crore club on day 12. Meanwhile, Prabhas' Baahubali 2 achieved the mark on day 15 and Yash's KGF 2 crossed the milestone on Day 23.

The film critic wrote, “Jawan fastest to enter Rs 400 crore club #Jawan: Day 11 [Sunday] #Pathaan: Day 12. #Gadar 2: Day 12. #Baahubali2 #Hindi: Day 15. #KGF2 #Hindi: Day 23. #India biz. Nett BOC. #Hindi version only.”

At the global box office, Jawan has so far collected over Rs 797.50 crore, according to Red Chillies Entertainment. “Nothing much, just Jawan on a record-breaking and making spree! Have you watched it yet? Go book your tickets now! Watch #Jawan in cinemas - in Hindi, Tamil & Telugu,” read the caption of the post. Jawan is backed by Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment.

On Friday, September 15, a press conference was organised to celebrate the super success of Jawan in Mumbai. It was attended by Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone, Vijay Sethupathi, director Atlee, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Ridhi Dogra and other stars of the film.

At the event, Shah Rukh Khan summed up the essence of Jawan in the best way possible. The superstar said, "The essence of the film will come forward as we go along. But I want to tell you what Jawan means to all of us. Listen to it carefully. Genuinely I feel this - Jawan is a feeling which every Indian has. I think Jawan is an emotion, Jawan is an Indian soldier, Jawan is an Indian mother, Jawan is an Indian girl, Jawan is an Indian vigilante and you have to understand Jawan is many times weak as he is one of us and many times he is ready to fight. Jawan is many times wrong but Jawan many many times is also right. "

Jawan was released worldwide on September 11.