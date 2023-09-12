Jawan Celeb Review: 'What A Dream Team, Floored Forever' - Celina Jaitly's Verdict

Picture was posted by Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: iamsrk)

On Monday, Celina Jaitly joined the oh-so-long list of celebrities who congratulated Shah Rukh Khan on the success of his smash hit Jawan. On her X (earlier called Twitter) profile on Monday, Celina Jaitly heaped praises on the superstar and the entire cast of Jawan for their stupendous performances in the movie. Congratulating the King Of Bollywood, she wrote, "It took an Indian Jawan to strike Barbie & Oppenheimer out of their own regional dominance… what a wonderful era for our Indian cinema and all thanks to our janasheen emperor Shah Rukh Khan. I guess I must stop playing my violin in a bikini and ab main bhi villain banoongi because then Shah Rukh Khan. Ki tarah mere saamne koi bhi hero tik nahi sakega (I will also play a villain so that like Shah Rukh Khan, no one can stand a chance in front of us) Congratulations and hats off to Gauri Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Atlee, Nayanthara, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover. #priyamani #riddhidogra what a magical team … floored forever !"

Here is what Celina Jaitly posted:

It took an Indian JAWAN to strike BARBIE & OPPENHEIMER out of their own regional dominance… What a wonderful era for our Indian cinema and all thanks to our JANASHEEN~ Emperor @iamsrk

I guess I must stop playing my violin in a bikini and ab “main bhi VILLAIN banoongi because… pic.twitter.com/MYr218ib40 — Celina Jaitly (@CelinaJaitly) September 11, 2023

Following in the footsteps of Celina Jaitly was also her No Entry co-star Fardeen Khan, who also praised Shah Rukh Khan on X. He wrote, "Jawan is an incredible film and

Shah Rukh Khan, you were more than incredible in it. Congratulations to you and your entire team on making history yet again."

See what Fardeen Khan posted:

#Jawan is an incredible film and @iamsrk you were more than incredible in it. Congratulations to you and your entire team on making history yet again. 👏👏👏👏👏👏 — Fardeen Feroz Khan (@FardeenFKhan) September 12, 2023

Talking about Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan, the film is busy re-writing record books. The opening day collection of Jawan was 19.09% higher than Shah Rukh Khan's blockbuster Pathaan. Sharing details about the box office collection of day 5, Taran Adarsh said, “300 cr not out today. Unstoppable – unshakeable. Jawan superb hold on a working day (Day 5), after a 4-day extended weekend. Thursday 65.50 cr, Friday 46.23 cr, Saturday 68.72 cr, Sunday 71.63 cr, Monday 30.50 cr. Total: ₹ 282.58 cr. Hindi. India biz.”

See what Taran Adarsh posted:

300 CR NOT OUT *TODAY*… UNSTOPPABLE - UNSHAKABLE… #Jawan SUPERB HOLD on a working day [Day 5], after a 4-day *extended* weekend… Thu 65.50 cr, Fri 46.23 cr, Sat 68.72 cr, Sun 71.63 cr, Mon 30.50 cr. Total: ₹ 282.58 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxofficepic.twitter.com/8oYmTnxUPv — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) September 12, 2023

Directed by Atlee and produced by SRK and Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, Jawan released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The film also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone. Jawan has managed to impress the audience and critics alike.