Jawan Box Office Collection Day 16: Next Up For Shah Rukh Khan's Film - Rs 550 Crore

SRK and Deepika in Jawan. (courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan is smashing all box office records – one day at a time. The film has managed to collect ₹532.93 crore within 16 days of its release, Sacnilk reported. On its third Friday, Jawan minted ₹7 crore at the domestic box office. The week 2 collection of the film stands at ₹136.1 crore. According to Taran Adarsh, Jawan (Hindi) concluded the second week with “incredible numbers.” It will breach past ₹500-crore mark and also surpass Baahubali (Hindi) and Gadar 2 lifetime business in the third weekend, the trade analyst added. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Taran Adarsh wrote, “Jawan concludes week 2 with INCREDIBLE NUMBERS… Will breach past ₹500 crore mark in weekend 3, will also surpass #Baahubali #Hindi and #Gadar2 lifetime business in week 3… [Week 2] Friday 18.10 cr, Saturday 30.10 cr, Sunday 34.26 cr, Monday 14.25 cr, Tuesday 12.90 cr, Wednesday 8.60 cr, Thursday 7.25 cr. Total: ₹ 473.44 cr. #Hindi. #India biz. #Boxoffice.”

At the global box office as well, Jawan is “shattering records.” As per SRK-Gauri Khan's Red Chillies Entertainment, which produced Jawan, the film has collected over ₹937.61 crore (worldwide). “It's a blast at the box office! And you don't want to miss it!” they captioned the post.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan also stars Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). While the film is on a record-breaking and making spree, a news report claimed that all is not well inside the Jawan camp. Reportedly, Nayanthara is upset with Atlee after being “sidelined” in Jawan. A source told Hindustan Times, “She [Nayanthara] has been very upset with Atlee because her role was chopped in the film. Also, Deepika's [Padukone] character was elevated and Nayanthara's part was significantly sidelined. Jawan was almost made to look like an SRK-Deepika film.”

Jawan released on September 7.