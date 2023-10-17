Jawan Box Office Collection Day 40: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is In Sixth Week And Still Counting

Shah Rukh Khan in a still from the film. (Courtesy: YouTube)

Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan minted ₹ 0.60 crore (all language) on Day 40, Sacnilk reported. The total domestic collection of Atlee's directorial now stands at ₹ 636.31 crore. The report added that on Monday Jawan witnessed “an overall 10.39% Hindi occupancy.” The SRK-headlined film, which is in its sixth week, has collected ₹ 1138.64 crore at the global box office. Production house Red Chillies Entertainment announced it on Instagram with a poster of Shah Rukh Khan's character in the film. The note attached to the post read, “Jawan's reign of dominance is unstoppable at the box office!”



On its 6th Sunday, Jawan (all languages) minted ₹ 2.10 crore, as per a report by Sacnilk. In addition, the Atlee directorial witnessed “an overall 15.64% Hindi occupancy”. Jawan, which hit the theatres on September 7, also features Nayanthara in the lead role. While Vijay Sethupathi is the antagonist, the movie stars Deepika Padukone in a special appearance.

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan on Sunday evening surprised fans with his appearance, during the screening of his iconic film Kuch Kuch Hota Hai. On October 16, Karan Johar's directorial debut turned 25. To mark the special occasion, the makers organised a screening in a theatre in Mumbai. The superstar left his fans swooning as he turned up at the theatre alongside his Kuch Kuch Hota Hai co-star Rani Mukerji and director Karan Johar. On the occasion, SRK talked about the film's journey and its importance in their lives. He said, “We make films, some get forgotten in time, some do very well at that time and some just don't do good at all. But this film (Kuch Kuch Hota Hai) has stood the test of time. It has aged nearly as good as Karan has.”

SRK added, “Many think Karan [Johar] is my friend. But it was his father Yash Johar who was my friend. To me, this film was important because Karan at that time was 23-24 years old and I have a son now Aryan, who is that old. Now when I look back upon it, I feel very happy, very proud as I launched a young son because I was a little more established than Karan was at that time.” Kuch Kuch Hota Hai was released in 1998. It features SRK, Rani Mukerji and Kajol in lead roles.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The movie, which also features Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, is slated for Christmas release.