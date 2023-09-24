Jawan Box Office Collection Day 17: Shah Rukh Khan's Film Is At 546 Crore And Counting

Still from a video shared by Shah Rukh Khan. (Courtesy: iamsrk )

It is Shah Rukh Khan's world and we are just living in it. His latest film, Jawan, has been breaking records at the box office — one at a time. As per a report by Sacnilk, Jawan minted Rs 13 crore on day 17, taking its total collection (domestic) to Rs 546 crore. On its third Saturday, the SRK-headlined film witnessed “an overall 26.86 % Hindi occupancy,” the report added. Jawan's Telugu and Tamil versions have recorded 22.81 per cent and 41.90 per cent occupancies, respectively, in theatres. It is worth noting that Chennai with 68 per cent occupancy was the highest compared to Mumbai's 27.75 per cent and Delhi NCR's 30 per cent.

Trade Analyst Taran Adarsh, in a tweet on Saturday, revealed that Jawan's Hindi version has managed to make a business of Rs 480.54 crore within 16 days of its release. On its third Friday, Jawan minted Rs 7 crore at the domestic box office, informed Taran Adarsh. Sharing an illustrative poster of Shah Rukh Khan's Vikram Rathore in the film, the trade analyst added that the Tamil and Telugu versions of the film are also doing well. He wrote on X (formerly Twitter), “Jawan continues to dominate the marketplace, despite new releases… Expect a jump on [third] Saturday and Sunday… [Week 3] Friday 7.10 crore. Total: ₹ 480.54 crore. Hindi. India business. Box office. Jawan [Tamil + Telugu; Week 3] Friday 51 lacs. Total: ₹ 55.46 crore. Box office”.

Shah Rukh Khan and Jawan's entire cast are basking in the success of the film and there are no two ways to say that. However, a few reports making rounds on the Internet indicated a rift between Nayanthara and director Atlee. Days after the reports, SRK on Friday, during his Ask Me Anything sessions, opened up about Nayathara's character in the film. A fan said, “I loved Azad's bond with Suji …the single mom storyline was so subtly done and really refreshing. Thank you for representing women from all walks of life. Love you, Shah Rukh Khan.” Responding to this, the actor wrote, “I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn't find more screen time but it was also wonderful.”

I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn't find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawanhttps://t.co/QStZVAOMxC — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) September 22, 2023

Apart from SRK and Nayanthara, Jawan also features Vijay Sethupathi, Sanjay Dutt, and Deepika Padukone (in a special appearance). It was released on September 7.

Shah Rukh Khan will be next seen in Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki. The film marks the first collaboration between the director and SRK. Dunki is slated for a Christmas release.