Javed Akhtar Reveals He Has to Take Son Farhan Akhtar's Appointment To Meet Him

Javed Akhtar is one of the most celebrated veteran writers in the film industry, who has never shied away from being candid in his opinions.

He was recently asked about his experience in the joint family set-up, to which he honestly confessed about the pros and cons.

He also revealed, that there are days when it takes 3-5 days for him to see his son, Farhan Akhtar.

The interaction took place in the US, and was then aired on Zaidi Channel on YouTube.

He shared that he was asked why he didn't get Farhan along with him on this US trip.

To which he replied, "When I came here, some people asked me 'You didn't get Farhan along with you?' Is he jobless or what? I have to call him before seeing him, or he calls me to ask when we can meet. Usually, we fix an appointment that's after 3-5 days. This is bound to happen. Such is life."

He added that it's completely fine, because otherwise being too dominant on one's child, would look unnatural.

Speaking about his family, he shared, "I have a very small family. I just have one son and one daughter, and me and Shabana (wife). It's just me and Shabana who stay together. My daughter has a separate home, and my son has a separate home."

Both Farhan Akhtar and Zoya Akhtar, are accomplished professionals in the film industry.

While Farhan dons many hats, that of a director, producer, writer, and singer—to name a few, Zoya Akhtar is one of the most renowned filmmakers in Bollywood.