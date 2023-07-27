Javed Akhar's Viral Reply To Troll Who Asked Random Science Question On Oppenheimer Post

Javed Akhtar (L). A still from Oppenheimer (R). (Courtesy: File Photo, YouTube)

Screenwriter-lyricist Javed Akhtar shut down a troll who asked him to explain isotope after the former shared an appreciation post for Christopher Nolan's critically acclaimed film Oppenheimer on his Twitter. Javed Akhtar watched the film yesterday and shared an update about it on his Twitter handle. The veteran member of the Hindi film industry called Christopher Nolan's film "great". His Twitter post read, "Watched Oppenheimer 6pm show at pvr Juhu today. It's not just a good film but a great film..."

Watched Oppenheimer 6pm show at pvr Juhu today. It's not just a good film but a great film… — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 26, 2023

An user on Javed Akhtar's Twitter thread commented, "Explain isotope plz." Javed Akhtar's prompt reply to that troll was, "It is the smallest unit of matter that has all the qualities of an element but knowing this is not necessary to understand the film it is a story of a human being who happens to be a scientist."

It is the smallest unit of matter that has all the qualities of an element but knowing this is not necessary to understand the film it is a story of a human being who happens to be a scientist. — Javed Akhtar (@Javedakhtarjadu) July 26, 2023

A large section of the Internet took Javed Akhtar's verdict on the film seriously. One user commented, "It's been ages since I watched a film. Not a film buff but your recommendation is encouraging me to move out of comfort zone."

It's been ages since I watched a film. Not a film buff but your recommendation is encouraging me to move out of comfort zone — Sumeet Mishra (@smishra76) July 27, 2023

"That sounds like an amazing movie experience! Oppenheimer must have left a lasting impact on you. Great films have a way of captivating our hearts and minds. Thanks for sharing your thoughts" read another post.

That sounds like an amazing movie experience! Oppenheimer must have left a lasting impact on you. Great films have a way of captivating our hearts and minds. Thanks for sharing your thoughts! 🎥👍 #Oppenheimer — Rozina (@R0zinakhan) July 26, 2023

Another enthusiastic user posted, "Totally agree. Will certainly get an Oscar nomination. May be even an Oscar."

Totally agree. Will certainly get an Oscar nomination. May be even an Oscar. — Vimal Chopra (@vimalchopra) July 27, 2023

However, we hardly find any celeb's tweet without some harsh or derogatory comments nowadays and Javed Akhtar's post was no exception. Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer stars Cillian Murphy as J Robert Oppenheimer who is called the "father of atom bomb", Emily Blunt, Matt Damon and Robert Downey Jr.

Film critic Saibal Chatterjee, in his review for NDTV, wrote, "Oppenheimer, a cinematic achievement of blinding brilliance, achieves a sublime combination of visual grandeur, technical flair, emotional intimacy and an examination of the limits of human endeavour and ambition. Through all the layers that constitute the film, what peeps out most prominently is the director's unambiguous acknowledgement of the ethical questions that surround the brilliant American theoretical physicist's legacy."

Javed Akhtar earlier also retorted back to trolls on religious matters, gender specific issues.