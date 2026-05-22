Jason Lewis Says “It Was Time” As He Returns To Public Eye With Instagram Video

Jason Lewis is back online after spending more than three years away from the spotlight, and fans are curious about what he has been working on all this time.

The Sex and the City actor posted a new video on Instagram on Wednesday, marking his first major public appearance in years. In the clip, Lewis is seen walking along a beach while opening up about why he decided to step away from public life for so long.

“I went quiet,” Lewis said in the video. “Not because I have nothing to say, but because I had something to do.”

The actor explained that he had been focused on creative work that needed his full attention.

“The kind of creative work that doesn't leave room for much else, and I made my peace with that. It's the kind of work that needs to find its people, though,” he added.

Lewis did not reveal exactly what project he has been working on. However, he hinted that things are finally moving forward.

“I'm still in it,” he shared, “but I'm far enough along now that it felt like it was time to resurface and share what I've been doing.”

In the caption of the post, Lewis simply wrote, “After three years, it was time.”

Lewis was last seen publicly in late 2022 during his run on Dancing with the Stars Season 31. He was paired with Peta Murgatroyd, but the duo became the first couple to get eliminated from the competition.

After leaving the show, Lewis spoke to TV Insider and described the experience as “challenging” and “a little scary.”

“This is an incredible group of people,” he said at the time. “I've been very grateful to be a part of this.”

Lewis is best known for playing Smith Jerrod, the younger model boyfriend of Samantha Jones, played by Kim Cattrall, on Sex and the City between 2003 and 2004. He later returned for the 2008 Sex and the City movie and its 2010 sequel.