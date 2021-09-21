Janhvi Kapoor's Maldives Throwback Is Making Insta Garam Again

Janhvi Kapoor in a still from her clip. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoo)

Janhvi Kapoor is busy at work but she is dreaming of the beach. The actress, on Tuesday, shared a throwback video of herself from her trip to the Maldives and wrote: "Mentally here" with a dolphin icon. The slow-motion video features Janhvi Kapoor acing a perfect hair flip in the Maldives waters. She looks every bit of stunning in a silver shimmering swimsuit. The video is from the time when Janhvi Kapoor flew to the Maldives for a travel magazine's photoshoot earlier this year. On Janhvi Kapoor's post, her fans flooded the comments section with fire icons.

Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Hardik Mehta's Roohi, in which she co-starred with Rajkummar Rao and Varun Sharma. In his review for NDTV, film critic Saibal Chatterjee gave the film two stars out of five and wrote: "Roohi, helmed by Hardik Mehta, is a film whose ambitions far outstrip its output. That is not to say that the screenplay is completely devoid of flashes of inspiration but these bright spots are not strong enough to withstand self-indulgent genre excess."

The actress, who is the daughter of filmmaker Boney Kapoor and late actress Sridevi, often shares glimpses of her workout session with her fans on Instagram. Janhvi never misses her Pilates classes.

Janhvi Kapoor made her debut in Bollywood with Shashank Khaitan's 2018 film Dhadak, a Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat. She co-starred with Ishaan Khatter in the film. Her next project was Netflix's anthology Ghost Stories, where she featured the Zoya Akhtar-directed segment.

The actress has Good Luck Jerry, Karan Johar-directed Takht and Dharma Productions' Dostana 2 lined up.