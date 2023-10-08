Janhvi Kapoor Woke Up And Chose To Channel Her Inner Zeenat Aman. See Veteran Actor's LOL Reply

Image Instagrammed by Janhvi Kapoor. (Courtesy: Janhvikapoor)

This video of Janhvi Kapoor channeling her inner Zeenat Aman is the best thing on the Internet today. On Sunday, Janhvi Kapoor left her fans thrilled after she shared a short video of herself in a look inspired by Zeenat Aman's Laila Main Laila from the 1980 film Qurbani. Just like the veteran actor, Janhvi too was seen wearing a white dress with a fur stole and a matching head gear. She can also be heard mouthing the lines Laila main laila in front of the mirror. Sharing the video on Instagram, Janhvi wrote, “Call me Gen Z-eenat (mirror ball emoji). Made to be iconic.”

The video caught the eyes of many Bollywood stars. OG laila Zeenat Aman also dropped a hilarious comment below the video as she wrote, "tole my style, watch me steal your fanbase."

Tagging the Don actress, actor Jackie Shroff wrote, “Zeenat Aman, time to make the comeback! Let's show these kids how it's done!” Fashion designer Manish Malhotra dropped a heart emoji in the comments section.

Take a look at Janhvi's post below:

Janhvi Kapoor often treats her fans by dressing up in retro outfits. Earlier this year, she shared monochrome pictures of herself in a saree and kohl-lit eyes. She completed her look by tying her hair in a bun and adorning it with a gajra. She captioned the picture, “Miss having flowers in my hair and kohl in my eyes for now being covered in sunscreen, sweat and dust will have to do.” Some of her fans compared her look to late actor Smita Patil.

This is the post we are talking about:

Janhvi was recently seen in Bawaal opposite Varun Dhawan. Janhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mr And Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkumar Rao. Janhvi will also make her Telugu debut in Devara alongside Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan.