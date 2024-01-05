Janhvi Kapoor Visits Tirupati Temple With Rumoured Boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya

Janhvi Kapoor pictured with Shikhar Pahariya.

Janhvi Kapoor visited the Tirupati Temple on Friday morning. The actress was accompanied by rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya and former actress Maheswari. Janhvi Kapoor was all smiles as she was pictured after her temple visit. Janhvi, who frequently visits the Tirupati Temple, was dressed in a festive white and gold saree. Meanwhile, on her Instagram profile, on Friday, the actress shared sun-kissed photos of herself and she wrote in her caption, "And now it feels like 2024 has begun."

See Janhvi Kapoor's post here:

Janhvi Kapoor talked about her equation with Shikhar Pahariya on the latest episode of Karan Johar's chat show Koffee With Karan 8. Karan Johar asked Janhvi, "You have had an interesting path of love, you were dating Shikhar, and then you dated someone else and now you are dating Shikhar again. True or False?" Janhvi said, "Have you heard that song, Nadaan Parindey Ghar Aaja? Shikhar used to sing that to me a lot."

Janhvi added during the episode, "I will say this, he is, not just for me, but for her (Khushi), for dad and everyone in our family, he has been there from the start as a friend. Not in a way that made me feel like he is expecting anything or he is a pushover or any of those things. He was just there in a very selfless dignified way and in a way that I have not seen many men capable of being there for another human being."

On the work front, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Bawaal, co-starring Varun Dhawan. Her upcoming projects include Dostana 2 and Mr And Mrs Mahi.