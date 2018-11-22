Janhvi Kapoor Says, 'This Year Brought The Worst And The Best Experience' Of Her Life

Janhvi Kapoor at an event in Mumbai.

Janhvi Kapoor believes that 2018 has been a year of ups and downs for her and that she went through some of the "worst and best experiences" of her life, reports news agency PTI. Interacting with the media on the side-lines of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) in Panaji, Janhvi told PTI: "This year brought me both the worst and the best experience of my life." Janhvi, who lost her mother Sridevi this year, said, "It's a little strange... Our family is now united, so that is very big thing for me but whatever happened that too was very heavy (tragedy). We are still in shock, so we haven't been able to process it properly." Sridevi died by accidentally drowning in the bathtub of a Dubai hotel in February this year, where she was attending the wedding festivities of her nephew Mohit Marwah.

It might not have been a great year for Janhvi in terms of her personal life. However, on the work front, Janhvi had a great year. She made her big Bollywood debut with Shashank Khaitan's Dhadak, which garnered appreciation from the critics and even performed well at the box office. Janhvi received a lot of praise from the audience for her acting prowess and said, "I am really thankful for all the love that we have received and I got a chance to work, which is a big thing for me. I got a chance to make my parents proud, which is most important for me."

Janhvi Kapoor is the daughter of late actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor. Janhvi and her younger sister Khushi Kapoor frequently make public appearances together. Khushi Kapoor has also signed Karan Johar's Takht, in which she will share screen space with Kareena Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh and Anil Kapoor.