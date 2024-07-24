Janhvi Kapoor Says She Asked Paparazzi To Stop Clicking From Behind

Janhvi Kapoor, who is busy promoting her upcoming film Ulajh, took some time off her schedule to have a chat with Hauterrfly. As the actress sat down for a conversation on the latest episode of The Male Feminist for Hauterrfly, she opened up about paparazzi culture. During the interview, Janhvi talked about paparazzi culture and said: “I think I said something while promoting Mahi, ‘Please galat angle se mat lena,' and since then they have been like, ‘Nahi, nahi hum peeche se nahi lenge! Are mudo mudo (No, we will not click from behind. Turn around)!' Even if it is a demonstration, I really appreciate it. They put like, ‘Guess who is this' from the back shot, and that gets the maximum amount of clickbait. So of course they will pick on that, but I don't think that justifies such decisions. I can say that I don't like how I am being shown in this. I am not comfortable with people seeing this much of me that way. They are forced to listen to me because this is my decision and my choice.”

Janhvi added: "Aur maine bola bhi kaise (And how did I say that)… this is also a trope that I feel a lot of women use, that I have used a lot. That I don't want to be putting off in my opinion. I want to bahur pyaar se, buddhu ban ke bas bolna chahti hoon (I want to state my point with love and casually) because that is more palatable."

Besides Janhvi Kapoor, Ulajh also stars Gulshan Devaiah, Roshan Mathew, Meiyang Chang, Rajesh Tailang and Adil Hussain. In terms of work, Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Mr & Mrs Mahi with Rajkummar Rao earlier this year. She will also star in Devara with Jr NTR and Saif Ali Khan. Janhvi has also signed a film with Ram Charan. She will also star in Shashank Khaitan's Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, co-starring Varun Dhawan.