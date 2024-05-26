Janhvi Kapoor On The Modus Opearandi Of The Paparazzi: 'If Your Price Is High, They Follow Your Car'

Image instagrammed by Janhvi Kapoor. (courtesy: JanhviKapoor)

Janhvi Kapoor, who is promoting her film Mr. & Mrs. Mahi, opened up about the paparazzi culture and shed light on how the value of celebrities is measured in monetary terms by the paparazzi in an interview with The Lallantop. Janhvi Kapoor, who can be called the paparazzi's favourite, said that the paparazzi follow a celebrity depending upon his/her market value. Speaking to The Lallantop, Janhvi Kapoor said, "Like right now, Mr & Mrs Mahi's promotion is going on; they are called to the airport to click my picture. But when the film's promotion is not going on, when I am not going for shoots, when I want to disappear, then, if they want to put in extra effort, and this has happened many times, they follow the car because they get paid for every picture, every image."

Speaking about the paparazzi's process of assessing the celebrities, Janhvi said, "Every celebrity has something like a ration card (If I can call so). Their pictures sell for so much. If your price is high, they reach you, follow your car. If the price is not that high, you call paparazzi."

Janhvi Kapoor has been actively promoting her new film. She shared a reel in which she can be seen dancing to the song Dekhha Tenu a few days ago. Dressed in a pastel coloured anarkali, Janhvi can be seen moving like a magic in the video. Janhvi's BFF Orry wrote in the comments section, "Beauty, grace represents all the Indian states." A fan wrote, "Best." Another fan commented, "Beautiul." Sharing the video, Janhvi wrote, "Dekhha Tenu hits me right in the feels." Take a look:

The actor shared some BTS pictures from the set as well. Needless to say, the pictures scream love, in the true sense of the term. In one picture, Janhvi and Rajkummar can be seen recreating the iconic Shah Rukh Khan pose (no points for guessing which one). In another, Janhvi Kapoor can be seen smiling for the camera while Rajkummar makes a funny face. Sharing the pictures, Janhvi Kapoor wrote, "Mr and Mrs Mahi ki kaahani, kuch tasveero ki jubani." Take a look:

Directed by Sharan Sharma, who made his debut with Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl, Mr And Mrs Mahi marks the second collaboration between Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao. They earlier worked together in the horror comedy Roohi. Originally scheduled for an April release, the sports drama is now slated to hit theatres on May 31, 2024.