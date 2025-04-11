Cannes 2025: Janhvi Kapoor, Ishaan Khatter's <i>Homebound</i> Selected For 'Un Certain Regard' Section

Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, has officially been selected for the 78th edition of the Cannes Film Festival.

Directed by Ghaywan, the movie will be screened in the 'Un Certain Regard' section -- a category known for presenting artistic cinema from across the world.

The announcement was made on Thursday as Cannes unveiled its official selection lineup for 2025, which also features global names, including Wes Anderson and Ari Aster.

Both Janhvi and Ishaan took to their Instagram to express their happiness.

Ishaan, while sharing the news with fans on his Instagram account, described the role as "most challenging" to date.

"A film that I knew was special from the moment it entered my life and my most challenging part yet. This is what dreams are made of: pure intention, grit, compassion, and truth. One of the proudest moments of my cinematic journey thus far. All led by my friend with a beautiful mind and a deep empathy not many possess -- @neerajghaywan. This also marks my homecoming with @karanjohar and @dharmamovies after 7 years," a part of his post read.

Janhvi Kapoor, too, shared her excitement, adding that the team is honored and can't wait to show the audience the film on the "big screen".

"A moment where Indian cinema takes over the world. We are honored to announce that Homebound makes its way to the official selection at the 78th edition of the Festival de Cannes in the 'Un Certain Regard' category. Our hearts are full, and we can't wait to show you all this journey on the big screen!" she wrote.

For Ghaywan, this is a special return, as his first film, Masaan, which starred actor Vicky Kaushal, was also screened at Cannes and won awards in the same category back in 2015.

Meanwhile, Homebound is written and directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and stars Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor, and Vishal Jethwa. The film is produced by Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra. The co-producers include Marijke de Souza and Melita Toscan Du Plantier.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival will take place from May 13 to May 24.

