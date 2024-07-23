Janhvi Kapoor Calls Situationships A 'Retarded Concept': 'Mujhe Yeh Beech Ka Samaj Mein Nahi Aata'

Image was post on Instagram. (Image courtesy: janhvikapoor)

Bollywood actress Jnahvi Kapoor, whop is busy promoting her film Ulajh, took some time off to talk about her opinions regarding modern relationships. In an interview with Masahable, the actor was asked about situationships. To this, Janhvi said that she never understood it at all and also called it a "retarded concept". When Janhvi was asked about situationships and whether she has been in one, she said no adding "It feels like a very retarded concept to me. It's either you like someone and you commit to them because you want to be with them and you don't want to share them or you are not interested in which case you don't have time to lead them on into all of that rubbish. Mujhe yeh beech ka samaj mein nahi aata (I do not understand these middle segment). Jo bhi aap ladkiyo ko beech mein atkaya hein na, laath mar ke bahar nikalo (All the guys who leave you hanging, kick them and throw them out)."

Janhvi Kapoor first spoke about Shikhar Pahariya on Karan Johar's celebrity talk show Koffee With Karan Season 8. The actress also paid a visit to Kapil Sharma's Netflix show — The Great Indian Kapil Show.

During the fun chat, comedian Kapil Sharma teased Janhvi about her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya. With his signature wit, Kapil asked, “Aap same interest wale life partner ko choose karna pasand karengi ya jis Shikhar par aap hain aap ussi mein khush hai? [Would you prefer to choose a life partner with similar interests, or are you happy where you are in your current Shikhar (position?)]” To this, her co-star Rajkummar Rao added, “Kya lagta hai, Janhvi? [What do you think?]” In response, Janhvi expressed, ‘“Jis bhi Shikhar par main hoon wahan bahut khush hoon. [I am very happy wherever I am.]” Shikhar and Janhvi are reportedly in a relationship for quite some time now.