Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Old Video From Their Dhadak Days Goes Viral Ahead Of Their Cannes Debut

Ishaan Khatter and Janhvi Kapoor were seen together in Dhadak, which released on July 20, 2018

Janhvi Kapoor And Ishaan Khatter's Old Video From Their <i>Dhadak</i> Days Goes Viral Ahead Of Their Cannes Debut
Ishaan and Janhvi's Cannes debut is upcoming with the film Homebound this year.
Homebound is directed by Neeraj Ghaywan and stars Vishal Jethwa.
A viral video of their playful banter during Dhadak promotions resurfaced.
New Delhi:

Ishaan Khatter debuted with Beyond the Clouds, before joining Janhvi Kapoor in her big Bollywood debut with Dhadak on July 20, 2018. The two have come a long way since then, picking diverse scripts and dabbling in multiple genres.

Life is about to come a full circle for them as the two are gearing up for their Cannes debut this year with their film Homebound. Helmed by Neeraj Ghaywan, the film also features Vishal Jethwa.

In anticipation of their upcoming Cannes milestone, an old video of Ishaan and Jnahvi has resurfaced online and gone viral. It is from their promotional days for Dhadak. In the video, the two are seen having a playful banter as they order pizza. Janhvi is seen asking about pizza toppings earnestly, while Ishaan is seen pulling her leg as she gets overwhelmed with the variety of options in front of her.

At the end of the video, Ishaan is heard saying that they are ordering food at the airport because their flight got delayed.

The old video reminds fans of their lovely camaraderie and friendship that made their chemistry so loved in the film.

On the work front, Ishaan is currently in the news for his hit series The Royals. He was seen alongside Bhumi Pednekar in the series, and their chemistry is getting wildly appreciated. Janhvi Kapoor was last seen in Devara: Part 1 and Ulajh in 2024.

