Jamie Foxx's Daughter Corinne Dismisses Rumours About His Health: 'Sad To See How The Media Runs Wild'

A throwback picture of Jamie Foxx. (courtesy: iamjamiefoxx)

Jamie Foxx is "recuperating," stated his daughter Corrine Foxx in an Instagram story. She revealed in her post that the actor has been out of the hospital "for weeks" after a media outlet falsely reported that his family were "preparing for the worst." Corinne Foxx wrote on Friday in a note on her Instagram stories, "Sad to see how the media runs wild. My dad has been out of the hospital for weeks, recuperating. In fact, he was playing pickleball yesterday! Thanks for everyone's prayers and support." Jamie Foxx, 55, suffered a health complication last month.

See Corinne Foxx's Instagram story here:

Screenshot of Corinne Foxx's Instagram story

After suffering an unknown medical complication on April 11, actor Jamie Foxx returned to social media earlier this month to thank fans for the support. "Appreciate all the love! Feeling blessed," he wrote on Instagram.

Jamie Foxx suffered a health complication last month. The Django Unchained actor's daughter Corinne Foxx issued a statement that read, "We wanted to share that my father, Jamie Foxx, experienced a medical complication yesterday. Luckily, due to quick action and great care, he is already on his way to recovery. We know how beloved he is and appreciate your prayers. The family asks for privacy during this time." The post has now been deleted.

On the work front, Jamie Foxx was most recently seen on the set of the upcoming Netflix film Back In Action, in which he co-stars with Cameron Diaz and Glenn Close. The actor has a super busy line-up of films that include They Cloned Tyrone ( which he is also producing), God Is a Bullet, The Burial, Tin Soldier and Groove Tails. He is also producing a project titled Geechee and will give a voiceover in the film Strays.

Jamie Foxx, who won the Best Actor Oscar for his performance in Ray at the 77th Academy Awards, is the star of films like Collateral, Django Unchained, Baby Driver, Jarhead, Dreamgirls, Annie, Just Mercy, among many others. He famously played supervillain Electro in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 and Spider-Man: No Way Home. Besides being a top actor, Jamie Foxx is also a Grammy Award-winning musician and a comedian.