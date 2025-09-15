<i>Jalebi Baby</i> Singer Tesher Pokes Fun At Pakistan National Anthem Fiasco At Asia Cup: "Shout Out To The Sound Guy..."

A major controversy broke out at one of Asia Cup 2025's India versus Pakistan match in Dubai on Sunday when the organisers initially played the song Jalebi Baby instead of Pakistan's National Anthem ahead of the game.

What's Happening

The organisers asked the spectators at the Dubai International Stadium to rise up for the Pakistani National Anthem followed by India. But what stumped the Pakistan cricketers and the crowd was when the lines from Tesher's 2021 song Jalebi Baby featuring American singer-songwriter Jason Derulo played out.

The mistake was quickly rectified with the speakers then playing the National Anthem of Pakistan.

What Tesher Said

But the Internet noticed the slip-up. Tesher -- who is a Canadian singer of Indian origin -- did too.

"When I made Jalebi Baby I knew it was an anthem... but this is not what I had in mind LOLLLLL," he wrote in an Instagram post on Sunday.

Tesher, whose real name is Hitesh Sharma, shared a series of memes on the faux pas on X.

The singer also gave a shout-out to the organisers for making his day.

"Shout-out to the sound guy for messing up the anthem and making this an absolutely hilarious day for me. Accidents happen to the best of us god bless whoever who you are!!!" he wrote on his Instagram Story.

Tesher praised social media for putting two and two together, when one of the X users shared a fun screenshot of Jalebi Baby being the 'National Anthem of Pakistan' with Tesher and Jason Derulo featuring as artistes.

"Internet too quick #INDvsPAK," he wrote.

More Internet Reactions

No way they played jalebi baby instead of the anthem LMAO pic.twitter.com/ol39dsuSc0 — Saltafa (@saltafa) September 14, 2025

DJ played Jalebi Baby song on Pakistan National anthem 🤣#INDvsPAK #BoycottINDvPAK pic.twitter.com/rJBmfvqedI — 𝗩 𝗔 𝗥 𝗗 𝗛 𝗔 𝗡 (@ImHvardhan21) September 14, 2025

Jalebi baby is Pakistan national anthem 🤣🤣🤣 — Rahul Purohit (@RahulPurohit_) September 14, 2025

I'm crying the dj accidentally played jalebi baby instead of the anthem 😭😭😭😭😭 — ibrahim (@lbzMcr) September 14, 2025

That India won the match was another highlight.

On Sunday, an in-form Indian team outclassed Pakistan to win the first match of Asia Cup 2025 by defeating the neighbours by 7 wickets with spinner Kuldeep Yadav being named as the Player of the Match (3 wickets, 18 runs in 4 overs).

Batting second, India comfortably achieved its 128-run target when skipper Suryakumar Yadav (47 runs from 37 balls) finished the match in style by hitting a six with 25 balls to spare.

In A Nutshell

Many on social media had a good laugh when the Asia Cup 2025 organisers at the India versus Pakistan match mistakenly played Tesher's song Jalebi Baby instead of Pakistan's National Anthem. Singer Tesher too joined in.