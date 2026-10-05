<i>Jailer 2</i> Trailer: Rajinikanth's Tiger Muthuvel Pandian Faces Enemies From His Past

The trailer of Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 was released by Sun Pictures on Monday, October 5. The sequel to the 2023 film Jailer is set to release worldwide on October 15.

The trailer takes the story forward from the first film, with Rajinikanth returning as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. In Jailer, the retired jailer took on an idol smuggling network. In the sequel, the same network turns against him, bringing Tiger back into the conflict.

Tiger is seen living a quiet life in a remote village, where he works as a driver. However, his past soon catches up with him as his former allies and new enemies begin looking for him.

The trailer suggests that Jailer 2 will have several characters on different sides of the conflict. SJ Suryah features prominently and appears to play an important antagonist, although the trailer does not reveal much about his character or his motives.

Vidya Balan, who is making her Tamil debut with the film, also appears in the trailer. Her role has been kept under wraps, and the trailer does not reveal how her character is connected to Tiger.

Jackie Shroff, Mohanlal and Shiva Rajkumar are also seen in brief glimpses. Vijay Sethupathi, whose involvement in the film had earlier been confirmed, does not feature in the trailer.

The trailer has several action sequences, while director Nelson Dilipkumar also retains the humour seen in the first film.

Jailer 2 is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar and stars Rajinikanth as Tiger Muthuvel Pandian. The film will release worldwide on October 15.

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