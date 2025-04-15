Jaideep Ahlawat On People Calling His Dance In <i>Jewel Thief</i> AI Generated: "I Am From Haryana"

Jaideep Ahlawat surprised everyone with his killer moves in the latest Jewel Thief song titled Jaadu. Known for his impeccable acting skills and intense roles, the actor showcased a different facet of his talent in the music video.

Now, Jaideep has reacted to his dance moves going viral on social media. During the trailer launch of Jewel Thief, Etimes quoted the actor saying, “Genuinely, there was nothing much we did with it. I don't know why people are so surprised to see me dance. I am from Haryana and have danced in lots of ghudchadis (wedding processions)."

Crediting the choreographers for making the hook steps easier, he added, “Dancing is okay, Shazia and Piyush just made our jobs easy.”

Jaideep Ahlawat's co-star Nikita Dutta also shared a fun anecdote from Jaadu's shoot. She said, “When we were shooting this song, usually when it's someone else's turn to dance, the rest of us go to our vans and take a break. But when Jaideep sir was about to go and dance in front of the camera, we all sat and watched, thinking — Jaideep is going to dance!”

Directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal, Jewel Thief will see Saif Ali Khan competing in a high-stakes battle against Jaideep Ahlawat, who will be playing the role of a mafia boss. The story takes viewers across Mumbai, Istanbul and Budapest.

In a statement released earlier, Jaideep Ahlawat expressed his joy about working in the Jewel Thief. The actor said, “A film that is so interesting, challenging, and as exciting as any project or role of mine. It's the experience of getting into a new universe with a bunch of people who are as excited as you to deliver the best.”

He added, “The heist film was something I always wanted to explore, and what better than collaborating with the best co-stars and makers like Saif and Siddharth? We had a blast on set, teamwork determines how a film comes to life."

Jewel Thief will drop on Netflix on April 25.