<i>Jewel Thief</i> Song <i>Jaadu</i>: Saif Ali Khan Puts Party Shoes On. Bonus - Jaideep Ahlawat

The first song from Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat's heist film Jewel Thief released on Wednesday. Dripped in bling, glamour and style, the song features Saif Ali Khan, Jaideep Ahlawat, Nikita Dutta. A surprise package - Kunal Kapoor, introduced as a "relentless" cop.

Saif Ali Khan, known for his charm and swag, rules the dance floor. Jaideep Ahlawat is seen breaking the barrier as he matches his steps with Saif Ali Khan. Joining the bandwagon is Kunal Kapoor, enjoying every bit of this party anthem.

The song has been sung by Raghav Chaitanya. The lyrics are by Kumaar and the music has been composed by OAFF & Savera.

The teaser of the film was unveiled in Mumbai in February.

The teaser is replete with a whole lot of swag, style, action and an elusive diamond, valued at Rs 500 crore. The teaser shows Jaideep Ahlawat hiring a sophisticated and suave thief, played by Saif Ali Khan, to steal the world's most expensive diamond - the African Red Sun.

Saif Ali Khan can be seen taking up several disguises in order to plot a successful heist. Everything seems to be fine until twists, and unexpected alliances unfold in this high-stakes race, making it a deadly game of deception and betrayal.

This film also marks Saif Ali Khan's first project announcement following the knife attack on him at his Bandra home in an attempted burglary in January.

Jaideep Ahlawat has earlier worked with Kareena Kapoor in the Netflix original Jaane Jaan alongside Vijay Varma. The film has been directed by Kookie Gulati G Robbie Grewal and produced by Siddharth Anand.