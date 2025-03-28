<i>Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins</i> - Saif Ali Khan And Jaideep Ahlawat's Heist Film To Release On This Date

Saif Ali Khan and Jaideep Ahlawat are all set to take the audience on a heist adventure with their upcoming film Jewel Thief: The Heist Begins. The series is directed by Kookie Gulati and Robbie Grewal and also has Kunal Kapoor and Nikita Dutta in key roles.

The film will drop on Netflix on April 25, 2025. Saif will be seen combating in a high-stakes battle against Jaideep Ahlawat, who will be essaying the character of a mafia boss. The backdrop of the film expands across Mumbai, Istanbul, and Budapest.

The first look of the film was showcased a month back as Netflix announced their upcoming slate of projects in 2025, it garnered a lot of buzz with its action-packed sequences.

In a statement released earlier, Saif expressed his joy on reuniting with Siddharth Anand, "Reuniting with Sid Anand has always felt like coming home - he knows how to blend action, style, and storytelling in a way that's truly special. With Jewel Thief, we've pushed the envelope and had a blast doing it. Sharing the screen with Jaideep Ahlawat, who brings such depth and unpredictability, made the experience even more exciting. I can't wait for audiences to join us on this thrilling ride on Netflix."

Saif and Siddharth have worked together in Ta Ra Rum Pum (2007) and Salaam Namaste (2005).

Jaideep Ahlawat shared, "A film that is so interesting, challenging, and as exciting as any project or role of mine. It's the experience of getting into a new universe with a bunch of people who are as excited as you to deliver the best. The heist film was something I always wanted to explore, and what better than collaborating with the best co-stars and makers like Saif and Siddharth? We had a blast on set, teamwork determines how a film comes to life."

The film is garnering all the more attention as it is Saif Ali Khan's first release, after his attack earlier this year at his residence.