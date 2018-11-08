Jacqueline Fernandez's Diwali Pic Gets Whole Lotta Love From Fans

Jacquline Fernandez shared this image. (Image courtesy: jacquelinef143)

"I wish I could like this thousand times. This is the most beautiful picture of yours I think," read a comment on Jacqueline Fernandez's latest Instagram post. On Thursday night, Jacqueline shared a stunning greyscale picture of herself, in which she can be seen posing with a dupatta in her hand. The close-up shot highlights Jacqueline's immaculate make-up and her priceless expressions, which left the actress' Instafam smitten. Needless to say, her fans simply loved her Diwali special post. A section of the Internet also compared her to the legendary actress Madhubala. "Just looking like Madhubala," read a comment on her post. "Modern Madhubala," wrote another fan. Jacqueline's picture received over 6 lakh likes within two hours.

Take a look at Jacqueline's post here:

Jacqueline is active on social media and keeps her fans updated by sharing different facets of her life. The 33-year-old actress recently shared a hilarious video, featuring Kartik Aaryan and captioned it: "Employer: So, what are your skills?"

Check out the video here:

The Race 3 actress, who has 22.7 million fans on Instagram, shared a special video, in which she could be seen taking ballet lessons and backed the video with a moving caption. "I hope I'm always there to make you smile and give you hope whenever you need it.. here's to making our family one of 'respect' and 'loyalty' and growing till we reach the stars love always," read an excerpt from Jacqueline's post.

This is what we are talking about:

How can we forget Jacqueline's rendition of Chogada, in which she could be seen dancing with her friends. ICYMI, here's the video:

On the work front, Jacqueline Fernandez was last seen in the action-thriller Race 3 co-starring Salman Khan, with whom she has also co-starred in the 2014 film Kick. She will next be seen in Drive, opposite Sidharth Malhotra.