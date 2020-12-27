Jacqueline Fernandez's Birthday Post For Salman Khan Is Cracking Up The Internet. It's Easy To See Why

Jacqueline shared this image. (courtesy jacquelinef143)

Highlights Salman and Jacqueline have co-starred in 'Kick' and 'Race 3'

They will share screen space in 'Kick 2'

The duo also featured in the music video 'Tere Bina'

Salman Khan, who blows out 55 candles on his birthday cake today, received endless birthday greetings from his friends from the film industry. The actor's closest friends, colleagues and fans posted on the social media, expressing their love and shared some of the cutest messages for him. Jacqueline Fernandez, who has co-starred with Salman Khan in films like Kick and Race 3, shared a ROFL edit of a picture that features her with the birthday boy. The photograph features a picture of the duo with a baby filter on it. Jacqueline simply captioned the post: "Happy Birthday." The actress' Instafam filled up the comments section of her post with LOL emojis. "Haha This is so cute," commented a fan. "You guys look like Justin (Justin Bieber) and Selena (Selena Gomez)," added another.

Take a look at Jacqueline's post here:

Jacqueline Fernandez was living with Salman Khan at his Panvel farmhouse during the nationwide lockdown earlier this year. The duo even shot a music video during that period titled Tere Bina. The actress was also a part of Salman Khan's Dabangg Reloaded Tour. The duo will soon be seen sharing screen space in Kick 2 - the project was announced on the actress' birthday this year. Here are some posts featuring Salman Khan and Jacqueline:

Jacqueline Fernandez, who stepped into Bollywood with the 2009 film Aladin, is best-known for starring in films such as Murder 2, Race 2, Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Judwaa 2, Brothers, Mrs Serial Killer and Drive, to name a few.