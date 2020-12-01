Bachchan Pandey: Jacqueline Fernandez Joins The Cast Of Akshay Kumar's Film And She's 'Super Excited'

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this photo (Courtesy jacquelinef143)

The cast of Bachchan Pandey just made one more addition. Headlined by Akshay Kumar, Bachchan Pandey has roped in actress Jacqueline Fernandez, who is "super excited" to have joined the cast. "Super excited to join Sajid Nadiadwala's Bachchan Pandey gang. My 'Happy Place' with Nadiad, Akshay and the whole crew at Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment," she wrote while sharing the big news. Bachchan Pandey will be directed by Farhad Samji and produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. Jacqueline has previously worked with Akshay Kumar in the Housefull series of movies, produced by Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. Akshay and Jacqueline have also co-starred in Brothers.

Bachchan Pandey stars Akshay Kumar and Kriti Sanon opposite each other. Akshay's titular character is a gangster, who aspires to be an actor while Kriti Sanon plays the role of a journalist, who harbours dreams of directing films. The two characters' love for cinema turns out to be the point of connect in Bachchan Pandey. Last week, actor Arshad Warsi joined the cast of Bachchan Pandey, marking his first ever collaboration with Akshay Kumar. Arshad has been cast as Bachchan Pandey's friend in the movie.

Citing a source close to the production, a Mumbai Mirror report stated that the makers are looking forward to complete Bachchan Pandey in a marathon schedule of 60 days. "Akshay, along with leading lady Kriti Sanon, director Farhan Samji and the rest of the unit will fly to Jaisalmer for a marathon schedule of over 60 days during which they will be filming in real locations. Last month, the production team secured all the requisite permissions and locked the shooting spots."

The schedule of Bachchan Pandey will begin on January 6.