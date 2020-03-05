Jacqueline Fernandez: People Told Me To Get A Nose Job, Change My Name To Muskaan

Jacqueline Fernandez shared this photo. (Image courtesy: jacquelinef143)

Jacqueline Fernandez, in an interview to Pinkvilla, revealed that she was told to get a "nose job" and change her "name to Muskaan" as her name sounded "too western" to her agency. The actress opened up about the crazy suggestions she got when she started out in the film industry and said: "I was told, 'Do a nose job,' 'Change your name.' So many people! In that moment, I thought, 'Is it really needed?' 'Do I need to do all this stuff?' I decided to just be me. I was quite calm and cool and collected about it and then things worked out for me."

"I was told, 'Change your name to Muskaan.' I remember these suggestions. My agency also thought, 'Should we change her name? Jacqueline Fernandez is very Western. How do we crack the industry?' Then they were like, 'Maybe we should just go with her name and just see where that goes.' I was like, 'Yeah, I am not going to re-change my name'," added Jacqueline.

She went on to list the "weird" suggestions people gave her, including asking her to make her "eyebrows darker." Jacqueline added: "The nose job thing made me laugh because I always thought I had a very good nose. From a young age, the one feature of mine which I really, genuinely loved was my nose and then I come here and someone says, 'Change your nose' and I am like, 'No'."

In the same interview, the actress also revealed that people made fun of her accent and gave her a hard time by calling her a "firangi actress" during her initial years in Bollywood.

Jaqueline Fernandez, the winner of the Miss Universe Sri Lanka pageant of 2006, made her debut in Bollywood with the 2009 film Aladin. She went on to feature in films such as Murder 2, Kick, Race 2,Housefull 2, Housefull 3, Judwaa 2, Brothers and Saaho. She was last seen in Netflix's Drive.