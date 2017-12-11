Jacqueline Fernandez Accidentally Confirms (Kind Of) The Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli Wedding Jacqueline Fernandez actually broke into a little jig when the question about Virat-Anushka wedding was put to her

Jacqueline Fernandez at the Lux Golden Rose Awards in Mumbai New Delhi: Highlights "I am so so excited," said Jacqueline She broke into a little jig when the question was put to her "I think it is amazing news," she added



@Asli_Jacqueline , #KatrinaKaif, @psbhumi, @zareen_khan and @taapsee react to rumors of Anushka and Virat's wedding #Virushka



Jacqueline Fernandez might have unintentionally let slip a little too much information about the rumoured Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli wedding that, by several accounts, is taking place in an Italian resort on December 15. The red carpet of the Lux Golden Rose Awards in Mumbai last night was crowded with eager mediapersons asking each celebrity if they would confirm or speak about the supposed nuptials - none obliged apart from Jacqueline, several news outlets report. Jacqueline appeared to betray inside knowledge of the wedding and then clammed up when asked if she was confirming the rumours.The 32-year-oldactress actually broke into a little jig when the question was put to her, according to Indian Express and Bollywood Life . "I am so so excited. I think it is an amazing news. I am really happy for Anushka and Virat. I can't wait for it," Jacqueline is believed to have told reporters.Almost instantly, she appears to have realised that she had perhaps said too much. Cornered by one journalist, Jacqueline Fernandez denied that she was confirming wedding rumours, claimed she had been told by another reporter present at the occasion and said, "I am hearing this news for the first time. Invitation bhi nahi mila abhi tak," reports Bollywood Life Famous last words? None of the other celebs on the red carpet - Anushka's close friend Katrina Kaif, Kareena Kapoor and Alia Bhatt - would say anything about the Virushka rumours. Anushka'sco-star Sushant Singh Rajput dodged the questions like a boss. "I don't know. This is a really good news. Thank you for informing me. I want to congratulate them. One is among my favourite actors and the other is one of my favourite cricketers. So, for me, it is double joy," he said, reports Bollywood Life Anushka Sharma flew out of Mumbai last week with her parents, brother Karnesh and, apparently, a priest. They were reportedly headed to Italy, via Switzerland. Virat Kohli is believed to also have flown out of New Delhi. A wedding is reportedly scheduled for December 15 at a resort in Tuscany. Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan, Sachin Tendulkar and Yuvraj Singh are rumoured to be on the very select guest list. Anushka's dad has reportedly invited (or informed, at least) some of their neighbours in Versova, Mumbai.The wedding of the year, if it happens, will reportedly be followed by a reception in Mumbai at the end of the month.