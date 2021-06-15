Jackie Shroff Steals The Show In Throwback Pic With Shah Rukh Khan And Anupam Kher

Anupam Kher shared this extreme throwback (courtesy anupampkher)

Every day is a good day to share a priceless throwback and Anupam Kher knows that just too well. The 66-year-old actor took a trip down memory lane a dropped a piece of throwback gem on Instagram. Mr Kher's photo also features stars such as Shah Rukh Khan and Jackie Shroff. The throwback appears to be from an event or a party as the trio can be seen making style statements in their own, unique ways. Talking about the photo, Mr Kher added an ROFL caption to it: "When innocently looking at the camera was a style statement! Unless you are Jackie Shroff. When a plate of food in the hand was a natural thing. When a plain kurta pyjama was the ultimate party dress. With Jackie and Shah Rukh Khan! From my album of memories," he wrote.

Needless to say, like Anupam Kher pointed out, Jackie Shroff clearly steals the show in this throwback. Anupam Kher's post was almost immediately liked by Jackie Shroff's son, actor Tiger, who found it "Amazing."

Another throwback photo of Shah Rukh Khan has been doing the rounds on the Internet lately. The black and white photo stars Shah Rukh along with his theatre co-stars from when they were on their way to perform the play Rough Crossing by Barry John. The 55-year-old superstar had started his career as a theatre actor.

Truly iconic @Iampranshup@iamsrk@yourriturajrks divyaseth and me on our way to Calcutta to stage Rough Crossing in aid of Shruti! Directed by #BarryJohn@mohitsatyanandhttps://t.co/526a64JdOb — Sanjoy K Roy (@SanjoyRoyTWA) June 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Shah Rukh Khan has worked with Anupam Kher in films such as Darr, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Dilwale Dulhaniya Le Jayenge, Jab Tak Hai Jaan and Paheli. With Jackie Shroff, Shah Rukh co-starred in Trimurti, King Uncle, Happy New Year and Devdas.