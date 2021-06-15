Viral: A 'Truly Iconic' Vintage Pic Of Shah Rukh Khan With Co-Stars From His Theatre Days

A fan page shared this photo of Shah Rukh Khan. (Image courtesy: Iampranshup )

A picture of Shah Rukh Khan from his threatre days - who wouldn't want to see it? Maybe that's why, a vintage photo of the superstar has gone viral on the Internet after a fan page originally posted it on Twitter a couple of days ago. The photo, clicked at a railway station, features a much younger version of Shah Rukh Khan waiting on the platform with his comedy play Rough Crossing co-stars Divya Seth, Sanjoy K Roy and Rituraj Singh. Theatre Action Group (TAG)'s 1991 play Rough Crossing was directed by Barry John, under whom Shah Rukh Khan and even Manoj Bajpayee studied acting in Delhi. The photo was taken when Shah Rukh and his co-stars were on their way to perform the play in Kolkata.

After a fan posted the photo on Twitter, Sanjoy K Roy, who is now the managing director of an event management company, re-tweeted it and wrote: "Truly iconic. Shah Rukh Khan, Rituraj Singh, Divya Seth and me on our way to Calcutta to stage Rough Crossing in aid of Shruti! Directed by #BarryJohn."

Check out the viral throwback picture of Shah Rukh Khan here:

Shah Rukh Khan started his career in the entertainment industry as a threatre artiste and went on to make his television debut with the 1989 series Fauji. After starring in TV shows like Circus and Idiot, he stepped into Bollywood with the 1992 film Deewana.

Shah Rukh Khan has delivered critically-acclaimed performances in movies like Devdas, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham..., Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer-Zaara, Chak De! India and My Name Is Khan.

Divya Seth has featured in films such as Jab We Met, Dil Dhadakne Do, Sir and Sardar Ka Grandson.

Rituraj Singh's film credits include Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Jersey No. 10 and he has also worked in several TV shows like Kulvaddhu, Adalat and Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii.