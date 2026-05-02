Jackie Shroff Remembers Satyajit Ray On 104th Birth Anniversary

Bollywood star Jackie Shroff took to social media to remember legendary filmmaker Satyajit Ray on his 104th birth anniversary, on the 2nd of May.

The actor paid tribute to one of Indian cinema's most celebrated storytellers and shared a monochrome portrait of Ray seated beside a film camera.

He wrote, “Remembering Satyajit Ray ji on his birth anniversary #SatyajitRay.”

Talking about the legendary filmmaker, Satyajit Ray was born on May 2, 1921, in Kolkata

The director is widely regarded as one of the greatest filmmakers in the history of world cinema.

For the uninitiated, he made his directorial debut in 1955 with Pather Panchali, which earned him international acclaim, including recognition at the Cannes Film Festival.

Ray went on to create some of Indian cinema's most iconic classics, such as Aparajito, Apur Sansar, Charulata, Nayak, Goopy Gyne Bagha Byne, Shatranj Ke Khilari, and Ghare Baire.

Over the years, Ray had gone on to become a global cinematic icon. His illustrious career spanned nearly four decades, where he directed over 35 films, documentaries, and short films, and proved to be extremely influential for generations of filmmakers across the world.

Satyajit Ray died on April 23, 1992, in Kolkata at the age of 70 after prolonged health complications related to heart disease.

Just weeks before his death, he was honoured with an honorary Academy Award recognition for his extraordinary contribution to cinema.

Talking about Jackie Shroff, the actor is probably the only star in Bollywood who never fails to remember important dates of bigwigs and stalwarts of Bollywood.

The actor always takes to his social media account to pay tribute or celebrate his birth anniversary and important dates.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)