Jaaved Jaaferi's Wife Cheated Of Rs 16.24 Crore In Investment Scam, BMC Official Suspended

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has suspended Assistant Commissioner Mahesh Patil of the K-North ward with immediate effect following allegations of cheating actor Jaaved Jaaferi's wife, Habiba Jaaferi, of Rs 16.24 crore.

The official suspension order was issued on Friday and was served to Patil on Sunday, June 7.

FIR Registered

According to the complaint, Patil and his associates allegedly lured Habiba Jaaferi into investing in a redevelopment project in Mumbai's Bandra area by promising high returns and substantial profits.

The accused are also alleged to have prepared forged and fake documents as part of the fraud.

Following the registration of an FIR at Khar Police Station, Patil has reportedly gone absconding.

Authorities have been unable to trace his whereabouts since the case was filed.

Khar Police have registered a cheating case against Patil and five other accused in connection with the alleged fraud.

Considering the seriousness of the allegations and the large amount involved, the investigation has now been transferred to the Mumbai Crime Branch.

Crime Branch teams are currently conducting raids at multiple locations in an effort to track down the suspended BMC official and the other accused persons involved in the case.

(Info: Devendra Kolhatkar)