<i>Jaat</i> Box Office Collection Day 4: Progress Report On Sunny Deol's Film

Jaat, headlined by Sunny Deol, opened in the theatres on April 10. The film, directed by Gopichand Malineni, witnessed a massive boost in its earnings on its first Sunday.

On Day 13, Jaat minted a whooping ₹ 14 crore at the box office, as per a report by industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the movie's total collection stands at ₹ 40.25. Jaat "had an overall 26.23 percent occupancy" rate in the Hindi market on April 13, the report added.

The morning shows clocked in at 11.67 percent and the afternoon shows stood at 30.93 percent. Meanwhile, the evening screenings peaked at 33.93 percent while the night shows recorded 28.40 percent.

Jaat is set against the backdrop of a remote coastal village in Andhra Pradesh. A ruthless criminal, Varadaraja Ranatunga (Randeep Hooda's character), rules the place with the people living in fear. Things take a turn for the better when a stranger, Jaat (played by Sunny Deol), decides to take matters into his own hands. Jaat is on a mission to restore peace and order in the village.

Jaat also features Saiyami Kher, Regina Cassandra, Jagapathi Babu, Zarina Wahab, Prashant Bajaj and Vineet Kumar Singh in crucial roles. The action thriller is jointly produced by Yalamanchili Ravi Shankar, Naveen Yerneni, Umesh Kumar Bansal and T. G. Vishwa Prasad under the banners of People Media Factory, Zee Studios and Mythri Movie Makers.

Last month at Jaat's trailer launch event, Sunny Deol heaped praise on the film's producers. “My producers are so good. I want producers of Bombay to learn (from them). You all call it Bollywood, but first refer to it as Hindi cinema, and learn how to make cinema with love (from South filmmakers). They focus and enjoy the subject, rope in the director, show trust in his vision, and leave no stone unturned in achieving that. The story is the hero (for them). I thoroughly enjoyed working with all of them," he told the reporters. Read all about it here.