<i>Jaat</i> Box Office Collection Day 16: Sunny Deol's Movie Sees A Dip

Quick Take Summary is AI generated, newsroom reviewed. Jaat's box office receipts fell on its third Friday with Rs 90 lakh. The film has earned a total of Rs 81.65 crore in the domestic market. It recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.89% on April 25.

The box office numbers for Jaat saw a dip on its third Friday. On day 16, the film, headlined by Sunny Deol, collected Rs 90 lakh at the ticket counters, as reported by Sacnilk. With this, the Gopichand Malineni directorial has earned a total of Rs 81.65 crore in the domestic market.

Packed with action sequences, Jaat recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 8.89% on April 25, the report added. Morning shows had an occupancy of 4.82%, afternoon shows saw 8.67%, evening shows recorded 9.24%, and night shows clocked the highest at 12.83%.

On Friday, Bollywood trade analyst Taran Adarsh posted a note on X to share week 2 box office figures of Jaat.

He wrote, “#Jaat continues to enjoy strong support in mass circuits, where it has posted better numbers... However, its Week 2 business took a hit with the arrival of #KesariChapter2, particularly at major centres.”

The trade analyst added, “A finish in the Rs 90 cr+ range is well within reach, going by the current trends.”

Mentioning the numbers, Taran Adarsh wrote, “#Jaat [Week 2] Fri 3.95 cr, Sat 3.90 cr, Sun 5.09 cr, Mon 1.80 cr, Tue 1.93 cr, Wed 1.46 cr, Thu 1.38 cr. Total: Rs 81.75 cr. Jaat biz at a glance…Week 1: Rs 62.24 cr [Thu release; 8 days] Week 2: Rs 19.51 cr Total: Rs 81.75 cr.”

Jaat features Sunny Deol as Baldev Pratap Singh and Randeep Hooda as the villainous Ranatunga. Interestingly, Randeep was initially reluctant to take on the negative role.

Ahead of the film's release, an insider shared, “When the producers approached Randeep for the role of Ranatunga, he was intrigued by the challenge, but he also had his reservations and wasn't sure of taking that leap. But seeing the enthusiasm of the director, Gopichand Malineni, during the narration of the screenplay and playing the lead villain to Sunny Deol, whom he greatly admires, was the main reason that made him say yes.”

Jaat has been jointly produced by Mythri Movie Makers, Zee Studio, and People Media Factory.