J-Hope Announces <i>Hope On The Stage</i> Tour, And Music Video Launch Date

Exciting news for BTS army, as J-Hope has announced his first-ever solo tour — Hope on the Stage.

The rapper-dancer returned from his mandatory 18-month military service last year in October.

J-Hope has shared the news on Instagram. The first show will be held in Seoul. He is set to perform for three nights — February 28, March 1, and 2, 2025, at the KSPO Dome.

Shows in Brooklyn, Chicago, Mexico City, San Antonio, Oakland, and Los Angeles are on the cards too.

The Asian leg of the tour will kickstart in Manila, on April 12 and 13, 2025.

It will be followed by performances in Saitama, Singapore, Jakarta, Bangkok, Macau, and Taipei. He will wrap up his tour in Osaka, on June 1, 2025.

Sharing this tour schedule on Instagram, J-Hope wrote, “Finally!!! J-hope Tour 'HOPE ON THE STAGE.'”

That's not all, J-Hope has more surprises up his sleeve.

Hours after confirming his tour, the rapper teased fans with a new music video—Beginning of a New Dream.

He uploaded a clip on Instagram featuring behind-the-scenes glimpses from the song-making process, scheduled to release this year in March.

Last year in November, J-Hope was spotted with ASTRO's Cha Eun-woo.

The two boyband members attended the grand opening of the Audemars Piguet AP House Seoul Flagship.

Pictures and videos of the K-pop duo went viral online.

J-Hope stole hearts in a black suit. The rapper's cute smile and friendly banter with Cha Eun-woo left fans gushing.

Here's the video posted on Instagram by a fan page:

J-Hope received a warm welcome from his BTS teammate Jin, upon returning to civilian life.

He greeted J-Hope as the rapper walked out from the Army Division. Jin presented his friend with a flower bouquet and hugged him.

Cried Lakes when he left, I'm crying oceans on his warm return!



HOPE ON FHE STREET RIGHT HERE

WELCOME BACK JHOPE#jhope#hobi pic.twitter.com/WzIQzB2MYb — Bangtansbitch (@Jimin13Jim) October 17, 2024

The rest of the BTS members Suga, Jungkook, V and Jimin were not present at the festivities. J-Hope was the second BTS member to get discharged after Jin.