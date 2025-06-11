Enrique Iglesias To Perform In Mumbai On This Date, Check Out The Venue Details

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Enrique Iglesias will perform live in Mumbai on October 30.

The concert will be held at the MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex, Mumbai.

Iglesias last toured India in 2012 during his Euphoria World Tour. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

It's official! Spanish singer-songwriter Enrique Iglesias is returning to India after 13 long years for a live show. The singer, popular among Indian fans for such as Hero, Rhythm Divine, Bailamos, and Love To See You Cry, will perform in Mumbai in October.

Enrique Iglesias will regale fans at a concert on October 30 at MMRDA Grounds in Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. The event is produced and promoted by EVA Live in partnership with BEW Live, according to a press release.

Deepak Chaudhary, Founder and Managing Director, EVA Live, said bringing Enrique Iglesias back to India after 13 years is a truly historic moment.

"The anticipation among fans has been palpable, and we are overjoyed to facilitate this reunion. With a resurgence of interest in iconic international acts, Iglesias epitomizes a timeless allure that bridges generations, and this tour reaffirms our dedication to delivering world-class entertainment while elevating India's stature on the global touring stage," Chaudhary said in a statement.

Registrations for the show are now open on District By Zomato.

Enrique Iglesias will deliver a career-spanning setlist encompassing both iconic standards and contemporary chart-toppers from his three-decade-plus career, the release further stated.

He last toured the country in 2012 with his Euphoria World Tour, performing in Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.

In May, there were reports that Enrique Iglesias will perform in India soon.

Back in 2019, Enrique had shared a video on Instagram, from his India trip. A reporter from a Mexican TV channel was already in the car interviewing the singer.

(With inputs from ANI)