Spanish Music Sensation Enrique Iglesias To Perform In India After 13 Years. Details Inside

Enrique Iglesias, a Spanish singer and songwriter, has a massive fan following all across the world. He has given us some memorable hits like Bailamos, Rhythm Divine, Tonight I'm Lovin' You, Do You Know, and Somebody's Me, to name a few.

During Enrique's concert at the Coca-Cola Arena in Dubai last year, fans were eagerly waiting for an announcement for his India tour too. To the delight of his loyal fans, a source told Hindustan Times that Enrique has indeed added India to his touring list this year. He will be returning to perform in Mumbai, India, after 13 years.

The source said, "Enrique will perform in Mumbai in October. An event company based in Gujarat is bringing him. This marks Enrique's return to India after 13 years."

He last visited India back in 2012, it was a three-city tour where he performed in Pune, Gurugram and Bengaluru.

Back in 2019, Enrique had shared a video on Instagram, from his India trip. A reporter from a Mexican TV channel was already in the car interviewing the singer.

Enrique had captioned it, "One of my favourite places in the world! I love you #India... can't wait to be back!! #TBT."

The recorded video also showed a fan who followed his car just to get a glimpse of Enrique. When the fan caught up with the car, the reporter rolled down the window shield, and the fan was heard saying, "It was a pleasure seeing you here, man. You're a rockstar. We all love you here a lot."

Some of the biggest International singers and musicians such as Dua Lipa, Bryan Adams, Coldplay, and Maroon 5, to name a few, have been having tours in India for their concerts. Enrique Iglesias is going to add to the list with an ocean of fans waiting.