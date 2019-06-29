'I Love You, India': One Of Enrique Iglesias' 'Favourite Places In The World'

Enrique Iglesias' fans from India were touched by his gesture (courtesy enriqueiglesias)

Spanish singer Enrique Iglesias, who is known for his songs like Bailando and Hero, considers India one of his favourite places in the world.

Sharing a throwback video from his India visit, Iglesias took to Twitter and wrote: "One of my favourite places in the world! I love you India... can't wait to be back."

In the video, Iglesias is seen giving an interview to a reporter in a car in Spanish and suddenly an Indian fan comes near him riding on a bike and compliments the 44-year-old singer.

One of my favorite places in the world! I love you #India... can't wait to be back!! #TBTpic.twitter.com/P6wJSa7k5o — Enrique Iglesias (@enriqueiglesias) June 27, 2019

Enrique's fans from India were touched by his gesture.

One of the social media users commented: "We can't wait too. Please come soon! Love from India."

Another one commented: "We love you too."

