It's 'Chill O'Clock' For Sara Ali Khan. Her Happy Place Looks Like This

Sara Ali Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: saraalikhan95)

Highlights Sara can be seen making memories on the beach in her post

She looks pretty in a lime green and white crop top and white shorts

"This makes me happy,' she wrote in the caption

Sara Ali Khan is currently chilling like a villain at an undisclosed location. The actress, on Tuesday, posted a set of pictures of herself making memories on the beach in a lime green and white crop top, which she paired with white shorts. Sharing the photos, Sara Ali Khan made a reference to the popular Hakuna Matata song from Disney's The Lion King and wrote: "Hakuna Matata - it means no worries." She also shared the same pictures on her Instagram story and captioned them like this: "This makes me happy...chill o'clock." Sara Ali Khan's fans loved her photos and their comments comprising heart icons prove it.

Check out the actress' post here:

Last month, Sara Ali Khan made a trip to Jaipur. She shared pictures of herself and her mom from their tour.

Sara also likes to holiday in the Maldives. Earlier this year, she flew to the beach destination with her mother Amrita Singh and brother Ibrahim. "Nights like these...Find us a pod- we're the peas...With both of you I want to travel the 7 seas...Because as they say the best things come in threes," she captioned one of the vacation posts while sharing another, she wrote: "When Sister Sara fears post binge bloat...Brother Iggy says 'at least fatty will float'...Now that rhyme made sense so I can gloat...And to reward myself I will consume this entire boat."

Sara Ali Khan was last seen in Coolie No 1, in which she co-starred with Varun Dhawan. The film failed to impress critics, as well as cine-lovers. She has Atrangi Re with Akshay Kumar and Dhanush lined up. The film is being directed by Aanand L Rai.