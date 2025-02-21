Veer Pahariya On Being Trolled For <i>Rang</i> Hook Step: "<i>Itne</i> Avenues <i>Khul Gaye</i>"

Veer Pahariya, who made his Bollywood debut with Sky Force, was brutally trolled for his dance steps in the song — Rang.

Now, the actor has broken his silence on the matter. Well, it seems like the criticism unlocked new “avenues” for him.

Veer Pahariya, in an interaction with Hauterrfly, revealed that the dance steps “immortalised” him.

He said, “I love it; I live for it. My whole life I've looked up to actors who get trolled and who have lookalikes, and they become memes. Now, I've become a meme. Who knew me 20 days ago? Now if I do langdi (limp) here, they'll recognise me.”

For context, Veer Pahariya was talking about Rang's viral hook step.

Veer Pahariya confessed that the song turned out to be in his favour.

He said, “Jab se mera gaana aaya hai, jab se ye viral hua hai aur troll hua hai, meri itna engagement badh gayi hai. Mere liye itne darwaze aur itne avenues khul gayein hai. Mai do shaadiyo mei perform kar ke aa chuka hu [Ever since the song was released and went viral, my engagement soared and avenues opened up. I've already performed at two weddings].”

The actor added, “Mai do shaadi mei perform karke aa chuka hu, dulhan ke saath maine wo langdi waali step ki hai. [I have performed at two weddings. I did the hook step with the bride]."

He added, "Work opportunities have opened because people now know who I am. I've got a hit song. I've got weddings, which is every actor's dream — to be able to dance and perform at weddings.”

So how does Veer Pahariya feel about the trolling?

“I don't think anything is bad, jo bhi hota hai achhe ke liye hota hai. Jo troll karne wale hai unhe main kahunga mujhe aur troll kare, mujhe aur shaadiya mile aur mai note kamau [I'll request trolls to target me so that I get more offers to perform at weddings and I earn more.]”

Besides Veer Pahariya, Sky Force also features Akshay Kumar, Sara Ali Khan, and Nimrat Kaur in important roles. The action thriller was released on January 24, 2025.