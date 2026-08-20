<i>'Itna Tang Kiya Hai'</i>: Honey Singh Claims How A Music Label Has Affected His Work

Honey Singh recently opened up about the problems he has allegedly faced with music labels. In a video shared on social media, the singer-rapper claimed that one particular label had been troubling him for some time.

However, he did not name the label. Talking about the issue, Honey Singh said, "Ek label ne mujhe itna tang kiya hua hai. Mera Bholenath dekh raha hai. Agar unhe guroor hai ki wo bahot bade hain, to wo ahankar to Ravan ka bhi nahi raha, mere doston."

He also claimed that his issues with music labels have affected the amount of music he has been able to release.

"Labelon ne na meri itni baja di hai na, itna tang kiya hai na mere ko. Nahi to main abhi tak aapko 1 mahine mein 5 gaane deta," he said.

He further added, "Abhi tak inhone mere ko itna disturb kar ke rakha hua hai."

Honey Singh then spoke about Yash and his role as Ravana in the upcoming film Ramayana. The singer praised the Kannada star and said he was impressed by his appearance in the film.

"Yash bhai hain hamare Bengaluru se aur wo Ravana bane hain.Yash bhai kya lag rahe hain yar," Honey Singh said.

He went on to share his personal opinion about Yash's look in the film and said, "Mere opinion mein Ranbir Kapoor se jyada ache lag rahe hain, wo baatchit lag rahi hain na wo Yash bhai ki lag rahi hai."

Ramayana stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, while Yash plays Ravana. The film is being directed by Nitesh Tiwari and also stars Sai Pallavi as Sita.