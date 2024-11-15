It Was All A Dream Tour: Karan Aujla's Concert Tickets Sold For Rs 15 Lakh, VVIPs Get Unlimited Beer And Champagne

Tauba Tauba singer Karan Aujla is all set for his It Was All A Dream tour across various cities in India. Tickets for the tour are currently available on BookMyShow, and guess what – the most expensive tickets are reportedly priced as high as ₹15 lakh. Yes, you read that right. According to reports, these ₹15 lakh tickets come with several perks, including VVIP seating for 15 people, eight luxury and two premium bottles of champagne and unlimited beer and energy drinks. Other than that, tickets priced at ₹2.5 lakh, ₹5 lakh, and ₹10 lakh are still available, while the lowest-priced tickets, at ₹1,999, sold out instantly.

Presented and produced by Team Innovation, with support from Live Nation, the It Was All A Dream tour will kick off on December 7 in Chandigarh. Following that, the tour will make stops in various cities, including Bengaluru on December 13, Delhi NCR on December 15 and 18, and will conclude in Mumbai on December 21.

In August, Karan Aujla shared his excitement about his upcoming tour in India. He said that his return "feels like coming full circle." The Punjabi singer-songwriter said, "I'm absolutely overwhelmed by the love and support from my fans in India. The fact that we had to add a third show in Delhi is a dream come true. This incredible response fuels my passion to create even more powerful music." reported news agency IANS.

Recalling his musical journey, Karan Aujla said, "This tour is more than just a concert; it's a celebration of our connection. Returning to India for my debut tour feels like coming full circle. It's where my musical journey began, and to be able to share this moment with my fans here is incredibly special."

Karan Aujla is known for songs such as On Top, Softly, White Brown Black, 52 Bars, Property Of Punjab, GolGappe Vs Daaru, Rim Vs Jhanjhar, No Need, to name a few.